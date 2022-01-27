Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services is searching for the best private aircraft on the market, which includes Legacy jets for sale. With experience in both private jet sales and acquisitions, Corporate Fleet Services helps their clients get the most from their transactions. According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are some of the reasons why Legacy jets for sale are amongst the most sought after private aircraft on the market:



1. Legacy Jets are Heavy

Legacy jets are a heavy jet option that can go farther and longer than lightweight private aircraft. This provides private owners with the option to travel long distances, even across borders, without the need to constantly refuel along the way.



2. Legacy Jets are Luxurious

Legacy jets for sale are amongst the most sought after due to their luxurious and large cabins, providing a range of benefits such as satellite phones, spacious bathrooms, etc.



3. Legacy Jets are Economical

Legacy jets are known for being a smart, economical option. With the ability to handle large loads of passengers and luggage, flyers get the most for their money with these Embraer jets.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is constantly seeking the best private jets on the market, including Legacy jets for sale. With experience in private jet sales and acquisitions dating back to 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to ensure seamless transactions focused on satisfying their client's every need. From assisting clients with marketing, due diligence, inspections, and more, the team at CFS Jets provides their invaluable guidance each step of the way.



In addition to providing private jet sales and acquisitions services, Corporate Fleet Services uses their connections with the world's top financial institutions to inventory high-ticket aircraft such as private jets and helicopters. Contact CFS Jets or visit cfsjets.com to learn more about services offered, or connect with the team about selling your Legacy jet for sale.