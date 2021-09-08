Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services is a private jet sales and acquisitions company that has a range of private jets in their inventory including Hawker & King Air Beechcrafts for sale. Working with their client's needs, CFS Jets finds clients the right private aircraft. CFS Jets also informs their clients of the top private jet destinations to explore.



There are a range of benefits of owning private jets, including the freedom to explore the world and its many wonders. While many private jet owners use private aircraft for business use, the reality is that the most popular private jet destinations are a mix of business and pleasure!



According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are the top five private jet destinations in the world:



Washington, D.C - Washington D.C. is amongst the most common private jet destinations, carrying politicians and high-profile individuals from all over the world.



Norman's Cay, Bahamas - This island destination is popular because it has high- accessibility accommodations for private aircraft.



London, UK- London is a popular destination for private aircraft as there are plenty of options for work and pleasure.



Faroe Islands - This Arctic Circle destination is only accessible by private aircraft.



Los Angeles - From sports, culture, entertainment, and business, Los Angeles makes the list of the top private aircraft destinations.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an internationally recognized an accredited private aircraft sales and acquisitions company with nearly four decades of experience offering impressive Jets including Beechcraft for sale. With a commitment to providing their clients with the best customer service and the best aircraft for their needs, the team of brokers at CFS Jets uses their expertise to guide clients in finding the best private aircraft solutions for their needs and budget.



Using their strong international and national connections, CFS Jets ensures that all private aircraft transactions go off without a hitch by managing the many aspects of sales-- including contracting and due diligence. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Corporate Fleet Services and Beechcrafts for sale.