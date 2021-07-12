Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services has a vast range of private aircraft for sale, including a 1996 Bombardier Learjet for sale. This Bombardier aircraft is equipped with a selection of impressive features in the areas of avionics and style.



Bombardier is a Canadian aircraft and transportation manufacturer that produces some of the finest business and corporate jets on the market. Founded in 1942 in Quebec, Bombardier has a long legacy of providing pilots with unmatched aviation features for a smooth flight.



The Learjet 31 is a twin-engine, high-velocity business jet that has been taking the world by storm since 1987. Known for an increased range, the Learjet 31 is an eight-passenger jet built for style and performance.



Here's what the 1996 Learjet 31A has to offer:



Style:



- Leather seating

- 6 passenger seating options (8 including crew)

- White exterior with red and blue accent stripes

- Interior neutral gray tones

- 5 EFIS/MFD with 5" displays



Avionics:



Bendix King KFC-3100 System

Dual Bendix King Air Data Computers

Triple SG-465 Symbol Generators

Bendix King RDR-2000 Radar

Universal UNS-1LW Flight Management System

WAAS / LPV, and more!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has a Learjet for sale that has an impressive listing. From style to avionics this private aircraft turns heads. In addition to this 1996 Learjet for sale, Corporate Fleet Services has a vast inventory of private aircraft from a range of manufacturers, including Beechcraft, Cessna, Gulfstream, and more! With over 37 years of experience in private aircraft sales and acquisitions, Corporate Fleet Services has gained a good reputation for its attention to detail and for going above and beyond to meet its client's needs.



By handing all due diligence and contracting, Corporate Fleet Services makes aircraft transactions hassle-free for its clients. For more information on CFS Jets and this Learjet for sale visit cfsjets.com today!