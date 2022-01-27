Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is searching for Learjets for sale, specifically the Learjet 45. As an attractive, high-performance, medium-sized business jet, Learjets are a fantastic corporate aircraft option for businesses, large corporate, and/or individuals seeking attractive and luxurious private aircraft. Here's why Corporate Fleet Services is looking for a model 45 Learjet for sale:



Originality

The Learjet 45 is an original work of art from Bombardier. As the second aircraft model released by Bombardier, after the model 23, the Learjet has many of the traditional features as their first model, with some advanced avionic modifications.



Exclusivity

In total, there were 248 Learjets produced by Bombardier, over 200 still in operation. With just around 10% of Learjets for sale on the market, these private aircraft are a high-ticket item that are sought after from buyers all over the world.



Performance



The Learjet 45 is a high-performing aircraft model that's ideal for the buyer looking to get the most from their investment. Here are some of the performance features of the Learjet 45:



- 2800 fpm Rate of Climb

- 590 fpm Climb Rate One Engine Inop

- 465 kts Max Speed

- 436 kts Normal Cruise

- 416 kts Economy Cruise



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is actively seeking Learjets for sale. With experience in both buying and selling private aircraft, Corporate Fleet Services comes alongside their clients and helps them get the most out of their transaction. From marketing private aircraft to using their strong financial force to inventory private aircraft, and more, CFS Jets has the experience and know-how needed to ensure seamless and quick sales and acquisitions, usually in 90 days or less.



As members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), Corporate Fleet Services does not let international borders get in the way of successful private aircraft transactions. Wherever their clients are, and whatever their clients' needs, Corporate Fleet Services is there to go above and beyond to ensure satisfaction. To learn more about Learjets for sale, visit cfsjets.com today!