The pandemic has changed the world of private aircraft travel. While no one knows what the future of private aircraft travel will hold, one this is certain, private aircraft travel may never be the same after the Coronavirus outbreak.



Corporate Fleet Services is here to make educated jet predictions for the remainder of 2021. Topics including jet sales, route patterns, and travel times are covered by aircraft brokers at CFS Jets.



Corporate Fleet Services has predicted that private jet sales will be on the rise in 2021 and the remainder of the pandemic. With air travel requirements getting more complicated each month, flyers feel more comfortable and secure with private jet travel, thus increasing private jet sales.



Remote work has changed how individuals make an income. CFS Jets predicts that this working from home change may inspire remote work from locations abroad, including popular summer vacation spots. This could affect route patterns as workers find they can labor from anywhere in the world.



With testing requirements implemented in most locations, travel times have changed, requiring more time spent abroad. This could mean no more impromptu trips across borders and more strategic planning.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets specializes in jet sales and acquisition services for clients in the US and around the world. Using their vast network of connections, CFS Jets makes jet sales easy for their clients, so all parties can get the most out of their investments.



With nearly four decades of experience and a passion for private jet sales, Corporate Fleet Services is an internationally recognized aircraft broker that prides itself on acquisition times of 90 days or less! For more information on jet sales and Corporate Fleet Services, visit cfsjets.com or call (704) 359-0007.