Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets provides their clients with a range of corporate aircraft for sale that differs from private aircraft for individual use.



Corporate aircraft isn't the same as purchasing a private aircraft for personal excursions. Unlike private aircraft, corporate aircraft is an efficiency tool used to transport individuals and groups for business purposes. Distancing itself from leisure travel, corporate aircraft can be purchased by entrepreneurs and companies who rely on air travel for business.



Corporate Fleet Services meets the needs of clients searching for corporate aircraft for sale with a range of aircraft options for all budgets and requirements, such as:



Bombardier Global Express (2003)- This corporate aircraft for sale is ideal for corporations seeking transportation for small groups. With seating options for 12 people and plenty of desk space, passengers can get work done while flying in luxury.



Cessna Citation CJ3 (2006)- Entrepreneurs can fly in style with this business aircraft. With an executive club area, passengers enjoy a private and relaxing ambiance, great for working and catching some Z's before a big meeting.



Embraer Legacy 450 (2016)- Corporate flyers get the best of both worlds with this modern corporate aircraft for sale. With seating options for 9 and a forward 2-place divan, passengers can stretch out or get work done on this corporate jet.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services provides private aircraft buyers with a range of corporate aircraft for sale. Using their strong relationships with financial institutions, the aircraft brokers at CFS Jets make acquisitions and sales hassle-free for all parties involved. With experience dating back to the early 80s, CFS Jets knows all the tips and tricks when it comes to sales, so clients can take advantage of average sales times of less than 90 days. Visit www.cfsjets.com to learn more about their corporate aircraft for sale.