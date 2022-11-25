Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --CFS Jets has an impressive inventory of the most sought-after private aircraft on the market. With a wide selection of aircraft options to fit any budget or need, the team of aircraft brokers at CFS Jets helps their clients find the ideal private aircraft for their requirements.



When searching for the best private aircraft options offered by CFS Jets, buyers cannot forget about their 1981 F90 Beechcraft King Air for sale. Here is a peek into that impressive aircraft:



Avionics

Avionics are what make an aircraft an aircraft. This impressive King Air for sale comes equipped with the following avionic gestures:



- Garmin GTN-750 & GNS-430W Comm/Nav/GPS

- Collins WXR-300 Weather Radar

- Sperry SPZ-200A Autopilot & FD

- Dual Collins DME-40

- Collins ADF-60

- Universal CVR-30A, and more!



Details

This classic King Air for sale is characterized by its classic and timeless look. With four gray leather seating options that match its light gray carpeting, this plane is built for comfort and style.



Additional Features

The additional features of this private aircraft are what make it one-of-a kind. In addition to its impressive avionics features, this King Air for sale has:



- Raisbeck Dual Aft Body Strakes

- RAM Air Recover

- Cleveland Wheels & Brakes

- Brake De-ice

- Rosen Sun Visors

- EROS Oxygen Masks, and more!



About CFS Jets

CFS Jets, also called Corporate Fleet Services, provides a wide selection of the most impressive aircrafts on the market, including King Airs for sale. With experience offering private aircraft sales and acquisitions services dating back to 1984, CFS Jets has nearly four decades of practice providing unmatched private aircraft broker services not only throughout the nation, but the entire globe.



By working directly with their clients to determine their wants, needs, and budget, the private aircraft brokers at CFS Jets are the preferred choice for efficiency and seamless aircraft transactions. From corporate aircrafts, single engine planes, helicopters, and more, CFS Jets has it all! Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about King Airs for sale and other impressive aircrafts on the market.