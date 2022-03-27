Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, offers a wide selection of private jets for sale. As an Accredited Dealer of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), Corporate Fleet Services is not limited by international borders, offering private aircraft sales and acquisitions services to an international audience.



While individuals in the market for private aircraft search for aircraft locally, Corporate Fleet Services mentions that expanding searches across borders is the best way for buyers to find exactly what they are searching for.



According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are some interesting facts about the worldwide private aircraft market:



Private Jet Market in the USA

During the pandemic the private jet market in the USA took a hit, slighting falling to 23.1 billion. However, the market grew to 23.6 billion at the start of 2021.



Worldwide Quantity of Private Jets

In 2019 there were a recorded total of nearly 22K private jets. North American private aircraft owners accounted for over 70% of worldwide owners, with Europeans accounting for 13%.



The Future of Private Jet Growth

According to CFS Jets it is estimated that the next ten years will bring about 6k-7k new private aircraft deliveries.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services proudly provides a range of pre-owned private jets for sale. From Cessna, Beechcraft, Gulstream, Bombardier, and more, Corporate Fleet Services has an impressive inventory of the most sought-after private aircraft on the market. In addition to offering private jets for sale, the team of aircraft brokers at Corporate Fleet Services takes care of private aircraft listing and marketing, so current owners can efficiently sell their private jets, while getting most of their investment.



Services provided by Corporate Fleet Services include but are not limited to aircraft listing, international aircraft sales, short term leasing, consulting, closing solutions, contracting, due diligence, and so much more. To learn more about Corporate Fleet Services and private jets for sale, visit cfsjets.com!