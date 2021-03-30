Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets is the preferred private aircraft sales and acquisitions choice due to its many advantages including strategic partnerships, experienced staff, and international transactions.



Buying and selling private aircraft is a complicated and confusing endeavor that should be achieved by professionals with extensive knowledge of marketing private aircraft. While every new and used aircraft broker claims to be the best, Corporate Fleet Services delivers on their promise and commitment to unmatched customer service that goes above and beyond in all aspects of private sales and acquisitions.



Corporate Fleet Services uses its connections of strategic partnerships to ensure that all aspects of aircraft sales are achieved legally, efficiently, and effectively. From financial matters to legal paperwork and other due diligence, CFS Jets handles every aspect so clients don't have to sweat the details.



The team of brokers at CFS Jets has the training, skills, and expertise to handle all aspects of private plane sales and acquisitions. Even the most complicated aspects of aircraft sales are achieved by CFS Jets with ease. With a reputation for excellence that dates back to 1984, Corporate Fleet Services is the preferred private aircraft sales and acquisition company in the nation.



CFS Jets offers global plane sales and acquisitions for international private aircraft owners. With an inventory of planes for sale from all corners of the globe, the brokers at CFS Jets don't limit private aircraft options to a national level.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is an industry leader in private aircraft sales and acquisitions. With national and international connections, the team of aircraft brokers at CFS Jets is highly skilled and ready to help aircraft buyers with all of their private aircraft needs.



Navigating the ins and outs of due diligence, marketing, and aircraft purchases, CFS Jets makes the process hassle-free for sellers and buyers looking for planes for sale. With average turnaround times of 90 days or less, CFS Jets ensures that aircraft sales go off without a hitch. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Corporate Fleet Services and their services.