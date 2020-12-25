Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/25/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services has a G650ER Gulfstream for sale that outshines other private jet models due to its fine interior details, maintenance history, and innovative avionics.



The G650ER Gulfstream is perhaps the most sought-after private aircraft of all time. With an initial waiting list of over 2-years, private aircraft buyers waited patiently for the plane that holds the record for the farthest fastest flight in business aviation history. Better yet, CFS Jets has this incredible piece of engineering in their possession!



This G650ER Gulfstream has excellent interior details and can sit up to 12 passengers in its cabin. With wireless touch-screen controls and electric window shades, this private aircraft is ideal for any buyer looking for supreme style and innovation.



Proper maintenance is key to keeping aircraft in pristine condition. This Gulfstream for sale has been kept in good condition with frequent maintenance through enrollment plans including:



Engines are enrolled on RRCC.

Honeywell APU is enrolled on MSP.

Aircraft enrolled on G-CMP (Computerized Aircraft Maintenance Plan)



The G650ER Gulfstream is known for its over-the-top performance and avionic features that are sure to impress any buyer. Amongst a long list of dazzling features, this Gulfstream for sale includes avionic features such as:



Digital Flight Data Recorder

Flight Deck Voice Recorder (Datalink Recording)

Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS)

Securaplane 500 Aircraft Security System

Automatic Emergency Descent Mode (EDM)

Aircraft Health Trend Monitoring System (AHTMS)

Rdr-4000 3d Weather Radar, and more!



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, offers Gulfstreams for sale that meet the requirements of their clients. Handling all aspects of sales and acquisitions, the private aircraft brokers at CFS Jets understand the market and offer their expertise when it comes to purchasing and selling private jets.



With experience dating back to 1984, CFS Jets uses its knowledge and skills to provide clients with the best possible rates on Gulfstreams for sale, and other quality aircraft. Contact CFS Jets or visit cfsjets.com to learn more or check out the G650ER here!