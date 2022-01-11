Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services has a wide inventory of private planes for sale, ideal for first time and repeat buyers. While purchasing a private aircraft is an exciting adventure for first time buyers, Corporate Fleet Services warns that buyers are susceptible to making fundamental mistakes when purchasing aircraft. To mitigate these errors, CFS Jets provides a brief first-time buyers guide to private jets:



Wants Vs. Needs

CFS Jets mentions that the first thing that a first-time buyer needs to do is separate their wants from their needs. This will help buyers stick to their budget and prevent financial strain in the purchasing process.



Operating Costs

Buyers need to be realistic about additional costs that exceed fixed expenses (purchase value, fuel, operation, etc.). CFS Jets mentions additional variable expenses that first time buyers should budget for when buying private jets.



Why Purchase Private Aircraft?

CFS Jets warns that not everyone is ready to purchase private aircraft. This is why buyers need to be honest with themselves before hiring a broker, so they don't end up regretting their investment later on.



