Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is skilled in offering private aircraft sales and acquisitions services for a wide range of clients and private aircraft, including Bombardiers for sale. With experience in professional aircraft sales dating back nearly four decades, Corporate Fleet Services has complied this short list of pro tips for private aircraft owners looking to sell their Bombardiers:



Set Realistic Asking Prices- Private aircraft sellers need to know the accurate value of their Bombardier for sale before listing it online. This requires market research and an in-depth knowledge of the aircraft market itself.



Be Transparent- Bombardier aircraft sellers should be honest and transparent about any damages or repairs that have been made to their Bombardier for sale. Failure to disclose these details can result in nasty legal battles.



Hire a Broker- Private aircraft sellers can do all the right things on their own, and still have no luck getting rid of their Bombardiers for sale. When it comes down to it, hiring an aircraft broker is really the only way sellers can maximize their investment and make the process less taxing.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is passionate about helping their clients get the most from their investments through professional broker services. With ample experience selling a wide range of private aircraft, including Bombardiers for sale, the skilled team of brokers at CFS Jets handles all aspects of private sales and acquisitions with ease. In fact, Corporate Fleet Services' ample experience, combined with a bullet-proof marketing strategy, has dropped their average sales times to 90 or less!



From contracting, listing services, aircraft inspections, due diligence, and more, the experienced team of aircraft brokers at Corporate Fleet Services is there to provide their clients with the support and professionalism they deserve. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about broker services for Bombardiers for sale!