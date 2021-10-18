Chad Brachmann and Champion Racing Oil Win BRP Modified Tour Series Championship

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --The 2021 season came to end on Saturday night at Lernerville Speedway after an evening that saw numerous ceremonial belt buckles earned and a few winners crowned in the 13th annual Steel City Stampede.



In Diehl Automotive BRP Modified Tour action, Sanborn, NY native Chad Brachmann sponsored by Champion Racing Oil lost the lead early to Jeremiah Shingledecker early and got it back and then never looked back, earning his third career buckle, and taking his second career BRP Modified Tour Series Championship in the process.



"It was a really fun race and special thanks goes out to my team, Champion Racing Oil, and Stirling Lubricants that helped get us the championship win", said Brachmann in Victory Lane.



Also on Saturday, Indiana native Zach Hampton enjoyed his first career Lernerville experience as he led the field from green to checkers en route to the big payday in the Peoples Natural Gas Sprint Car feature.



Michael Norris took a page out of Hampton's book and accomplished the same feat in the Precise Racing Products ULMS Late Model main event, surviving a good many restarts before the checkers waved over him.



