Chad Minor of Solid Investments Arranges the Sale of New Starbucks in Monrovia, CA

Monrovia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --Chad Minor with Solid Investments, a nationally-recognized boutique real estate firm specializing in buyer representation of Triple Net (NNN) investment property sales, announced that the company has completed the sale of a new construction single-tenant Starbuck's property located at 860 W. Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia, Los Angeles County, CA. The sale price was $3,620,000.



Chad Minor represented the buyer, a private investor based in Laguna Beach, CA that was acquiring the property to complete a 1031 like-kind exchange. Chris Huddleston, of the Sher Group represented the seller, a local developer.



Chad Minor noted, "In order to complete the transaction simultaneously with the completion of the new building and tenant opening for business, we had to diligently work with the seller to mutually come to terms for the betterment of the deal."



The property is well located on the signalized intersection of W. Foothill Boulevard and S. Madison Ave. The immediate area is well-developed with a dense mix of commercial, residential and institutional uses. Monorovia High School is located just one block south of the property.



About Solid Investments

Solid Investments specializes in the sale of Triple Net (NNN) Commercial Investment Properties - where the Tenant is responsible for all property related expenses (taxes, insurance, maintenance & repairs). They work primarily with the buyer and assist with 1031 Exchanges, while providing a full professional service approach through every step of the buying process.



Solid Investments has sold over 155 NNN properties worth in excess of $350,000,000 since 2008.



For more information, visit http://www.solidinvestmentsfl.com



Media Contact

Company Name: Solid Investments

Contact Person: Chad Minor

Email: Chad@SolidInvestmentsFL.com

Phone: 941-524-9166

City: Lakewood Ranch

State: Florida

Website: http://www.solidinvestmentsfl.com