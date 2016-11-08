Chad Thimons Joins Commonwealth Computer Recycling's Business Development Team

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --Commonwealth Computer Recycling LLC (CyberCrunch) has announced that Chad Thimons has joined its business development team. He will officially begin November 2016.



Mr. Thimons will expand CyberCrunch's geographic reach in the greater Pittsburgh area, where he has built a reputable client base over the past 15 years. He spent the last six in the software and logistics industries.



Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, CyberCrunch operates a Department of Environment Protection (DEP) permitted and R2 certified recycling facility, and in 2014 expanded to the Philadelphia region in partnership with Elwyn Industries.



"Our two strategic locations allow us to service businesses from northern New Jersey through Baltimore and from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh," said Serdar Bankaci, owner.



CyberCrunch has made a name for itself over the last several years, growing from a small warehouse into today's multisite recycling operation servicing the entire Mid-Atlantic region.



"Chad had several choices in terms of next steps for his business career, and we are honored and excited that he chose CyberCrunch. We look forward to building the CyberCrunch brand in the greater Pittsburgh region and becoming a national IT asset disposal (ITAD) and data destruction provider and e-waste recycler by 2018," Bakaci said.



About CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch is a widely respected ITAD and data destruction service provider. As the most secure choice for onsite and offsite data destruction in the Mid-Atlantic, its customer base includes the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, large enterprise firms, small and mid-sized businesses and non-profit organizations. CyberCrunch is R2 certified and an NAID member, providing its clients peace of mind in knowing that all internal processes meet the highest industry standards for both e-waste disposal and data security.



For more information, visit http://www.ccrcyber.com.