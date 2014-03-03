Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2014 --Chaffee County Waste (CCW) will expand services in two new Colorado communities, Leadville and Fairplay, according to company officials.



“We reviewed the number of requests that we have been receiving from residents and businesses to expand operations,” said Jon Marshall, Chaffee County Waste. “It made sense for us to offer trash service pick up and recycling to these two communities beginning in April 2014.”



Pickup services will be as follows:



Fairplay on Wednesdays

Leadville on Thursdays



Free Curbside recycling services will be offered to residential customers. “We will offer a 2 bag recycling pick up with your trash service,” said CCW officials.



Discounts are available for senior citizens and military (retired or active) personnel.



“We have already had a number of new customers sign up and we really appreciate this early interest,” Marshall said.



To sign up for service please contact: 719.395.6656 or apply online through the Chaffee County Waste website: http://www.chaffeecountywaste.com



The new services will be provided by Chaffee County Waste team and vehicles.



“We offer a personal touch, competitive rates for both residential and commercial services,” Marshall said. Customers also will have choices for roll-offs and dumpster service, he added.



The company is already well known for support of the Fairplay School District.



About Chaffee County Waste

Chaffee County Waste (http://www.chaffeecountywaste.com) is locally owned. 20 years of customer satisfaction. In 1994, Teller County Waste started with one truck and has grown into a full service operation expanding into Chaffee County (2014 marks the 4th year in Chaffee County) while still maintaining its family and community oriented focus.



Chaffee County Waste is committed to giving back to the community by constantly working to protect public health and the environment.



Member of both Leadville and South Park Chamber of Commerce.



You can help by recycling your newspapers, plastic containers, etc. If you use Chaffee County Waste trash pick up service, single stream curbside recycling is included in this service for FREE. Help keep Colorado beautiful.



If you would like further information on Chaffee County Waste please visit our website or call.



Chaffee County Waste

http://www.chaffeecountywaste.com

719.395.6656



We are also on Facebook.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tellercountywaste