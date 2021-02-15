Chain-Link Fences for a Lifetime

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2021 --Having a dependable and high-quality fence surrounding a business provides confidence and security. When it comes to fencing in Vancouver, there is no better way to secure a commercial property than installing a chain-link fence. Got more go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/get-a-chain-link-fence-that-will-last-a-lifetime/



From construction site to car dealers, the chain-link fence has long been the go-to for commercial applications. While not fancy or beautiful, chain-link possesses a robust, low-key charm all its own. Here's why.



Low Maintenance



A chain-link fence is made of a galvanized material and then coated for protection. What this means is that the fence is relatively affordable as well as durable and long-lasting. Due to its distinct diamond lattice pattern, dirt and dust don't stick, which translates to lower maintenance (and related costs from the owner. This is probably the number one reason people opt for a chain-link fence.



Stands up to Weather



Chain link fences can easily withstand weather changes, even Vancouver's tempestuous climate. As previously mentioned, most fences are constructed of a galvanized steel that's coated to withstand seasonal changes. It's an easy long-lasting solution that business owners can implement relatively quickly



Cost-Effective



While a chain link fence is a cost-effective solution, it remains secure and strong. Most fences, with a little upkeep, can last a lifetime, notwithstanding unusual events, such as having a large tree drop on them. While typically utilitarian, these fences can be stylized with a vinyl coating in green, black, blue or brown, or become the foundation of attractive creeping flowers or vines.



The team at QS Fencing is always ready to provide different options for all types of fencing installation in Vancouver. If protecting commercial property is a priority, call 604-777-3057 or info@qsfencing.ca to get started.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca