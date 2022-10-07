Chain Link Fences in Vancouver: Four Items to Consider

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Chain link fences are among the most common barriers–they are versatile and require virtually no maintenance. However, there are several ways to customize chain link, including gauge, grid size, materials, and coating. Read on for helpful tips to get started and expedite a project. For more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/chain-link-fences-4-items-to-consider-when-choosing-the-ideal-model/



How to Choose the Ideal Model

Not all chain link fences are the same. When choosing a model, consider the application—is it residential or commercial? Is the fence meant to be seen as a deterrent? Should it blend in and disappear?



One of the first factors to consider is gauge—or the thickness of the wires used in the mesh. The lower the gauge, the thicker the mesh. Increasing the thickness of the mesh means the fence will be more robust, but also more expensive. For most commercial properties a 6 gauge is what's typically used. However, if the fence is a temporary installation, a thinner 11 gauge will typically do the trick.



The next thing to consider is grid size—the space between the wires that make up the fence. The smaller the space—the greater the security and the higher the expense. Again, the size of the grid will be dictated by the purpose—if the fence will be subjected to repeated abuse, like fielding balls at a sports stadium, the grid should be small and sturdy. On the other hand, if it's simply acting as a separator in a community garden, a more cost-effective option is appropriate.



Once gauge and gride size are out of the way, it's time to think about the material. Most chain link fences are made from durable stainless steel—but aluminum is lighter, more portable option, and suitable to temporary set-ups/



The last consideration is coating. While the materials used in construction are normally already galvanized to make chain link fences resistant to oxidation, rust, and sun damage, the fence can also be coated in a coloured vinyl for additional protection and style



