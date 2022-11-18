Chain Link Fences in Vancouver: When Is Maintenance Necessary?

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Clients with a property protected by a chain link fence in Vancouver know it's reasonably impervious to the city's temperamental climate—it's modular and affordable to install. However, while chain-link is remarkable, it's not immune to damage—read on for warning signs that indicate that it may be time to call a fencing professional to assist with repairs. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/chain-link-fence/



Signs That a Chain Link Fence Needs Maintenance



Chain link is manufactured to be low hassle. Often used for industrial applications, it's solid and durable, constructed with weather-resistant materials—and optionally coated with vinyl for extra protection. However, even these fences are subject to sabotage and damage. If any of the following are spotted, it's time to call in the professionals who can repair the fence to optimize property protection. Signs to watch out for include:



1. Bent Posts



Posts are the backbone of the fence. They keep the whole thing firmly in place, rooted into the ground. Leaning posts indicate the fence may be compromised. Repair quickly to avoid compromising the entire structure, which can necessitate replacement. Repairing one post is a lot more cost-effective.



2. Chain Mesh Loose



If any of the posts lean, it's only a matter of time before the chain mesh loosens. Loose mesh can indicate the structure is failing, and it's even more problematic if the looseness can be exploited as an entry/exit point compromising security. Call in a professional to pinpoint the cause as soon as possible.



3. Unusual Noise



In addition to periodically checking the perimeter of the fence—listen to gates and other components. Squeaks, groans, and strange noises indicate misalignment, which missing nails and loose screws may cause.



4. Holes or Cracks



In some cases, chain link fences may be subject to sabotage—someone may have tried to cut the mesh, pick locks, or even damage the frame. In these cases, it's essential to repair the fence quickly—the specialists at QS Fencing may also have some options on how to reinforce the fence and adds on, like cameras or razor wire to increase security.



5. Discoloration



While chain link is made from rust-resistant metal—the fence can still corrode over time, especially in the presence of Vancouver's sea air. Oxidation (rust formation) or algae growth can be early indicators. A new rust-resistant coating can help protect the fence, keeping it solid and sturdy for years to come.



Chain Link Fencing in Vancouver



Contact the professionals at QS Fencing for installation, maintenance and replacement of chain link fences in the Vancouver area. Through evaluation and timely fence repair, they provide the service and support necessary to help prolong durability and prevent undue expense due to unnecessary damage.



