Chain-Link Fencing in Vancouver: 5 Safety Considerations

As a company that specializes in the construction and repair of safety fences, the team at QS Fencing understands that creating a fence for safety is a highly customized job. Even a simple chain link fence can be highly customized to provide optimal protection where it's needed.



As a low-tech solution for reducing the risk of theft or injury (not to mention the possibly impending lawsuits associated with the latter), chain link fences work well for a variety of businesses. However, before installing one, the article provides a list of five steps property owners should consider before installation begins.



These include: checking size and measurements, considering access, working with modular systems, and protective coatings.



When considering a chain link fence for hazardous areas, "it's important to ensure that both upper and lower limbs are protected." For example, no one should be able to reach over or through the fence. Height, opening size, and distance to the hazard are all important considerations when installing a safety fence.



Chain-link is a very suitable choice for a safety fence because it's durable and affordable. These fences have to be strong enough to stand up to accidents as well as potential abuse from foot and vehicle traffic.



