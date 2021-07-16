Chain Link Fencing: The Leading Choice for Commercial Fencing Applications

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --Looking for a suitable fence for a commercial property? Consider the humble chain link fence. As a cost-effective option, chain link is strong and easy to install. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/chain-link-fence/



What is chain link fencing?



Chain link fencing is a type of fence made of zinc-coated wire called galvanized. The great advantage of galvanized wire is that it protects fences, which means greater durability. Zinc protects against corrosion, as it is much more resistant. Therefore, combining the two results in a fence resistant to water, air, and climate—aka no rusting.



The type of fencing most commonly known is silver zinc, but it possible to find colored coatings as well for extra style and versatility. QS Fencing, for example, offers chain link fences in colors such as green, black-brown, and even blue or white.



How are galvanized fences made?



Galvanization is the name of the process where the chain link receives the zinc coating. This can be done in two ways: by immersion or electroplating. Either way, the results are the same and result in greater protection for the fence.



In immersion, the steel wire is bathed in hot zinc. Once this is done, it is kept in a safe place to dry naturally. After drying, the zinc will stick to the steel and is finally ready for use. In electro galvanization, the steel is also dipped, but this time in an electrolyte bath that will be transformed into zinc after drying.



Benefits of Chain link Fencing



- Greater durability and longer life

- Installation times are quick

- The product arrives preassembled, all that's needed is the installation

- Installation is quick, without the need for cement or other materials



Why opt for chain link fencing?

Different fences styles and materials offer different advantages. Wood is generally easy to install, but Vancouver's wet and windy climate typically results in high maintenance needs. In contrast, metal fences cost more upfront, but they are a robust and lasting investment.



