Chainlink Fencing Remains the Choice for Commercial Business Applications

Why is Chainlink Fencing so Strong?



One of the advantages of galvanized wire fences is long-lasting. Zinc is a resistant metal that protects the fence against corrosion. Therefore, fences made of galvanized steel are more resistant to water, air, and other factors typical to Vancouver.



Rust is one of the most common issues to maintaining a metal fence. Oxidation of iron occurs when it contacts water and air. By protecting the chain-link fence from external elements, zinc works to protect these strong, simple fences. If shiny silver zinc is not the preferred aesthetic choice, QS Fencing also provides a colored vinyl coated available in several colours.



How are Galvanized Fences Coated?



Galvanization is the process where the chain-link is coated. This is typically done on one of two ways--immersion or electroplating.



In the immersion process, the steel wire is bathed and dipped in hot zinc. Once this is done, it is allowed to dry naturally. In electro-galvanization, the steel is also dipped, but this time in an electrolyte bath transforms into zinc after drying.



Benefits of Chainlink Fencing



In addition to chainlink fences being a strong, rust-resistant option, several other factors that distinguish this fence as a superior choice for commercial applications:



- It is durable and low maintenance

- Installation times are quick

- The fences are pre-made and only require installation

- Application is quick and waste-free (there is little need for cement or other materials)



Chainlink fences have long been the choice for businesses and applications where quick, long-lasting installations are required. Whether, it's protecting land, merchandise, or people, chainlink fencing remains one of the most popular types of fencing in the industry, with a variety of security customizations available.



