ChalkTastic Acrylic Paint Set Becomes Amazon's Number One New Release

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Experienced manufacturer of chalk-based accessories ChalkTastic has received instant success with their latest product Acrylic Paint Set. Within a very short time, this product has become the number one new release in Amazon.com's huge online marketplace. The two previous products from ChalkTastic have been extremely successful in Amazon, and their new product looks all set to be another hit in this trusted online shopping platform. This product can be purchased now in Amazon for a heavily discounted price of $11.77 only.



The acrylic painting set from ChalkTastic contains twelve tubes of extremely vibrant colors. These colors dry with a satin matte finish, helping artists of all levels bring their artistic creations to life. Users have mentioned that these colors work very well on multiple surfaces including paper, canvas, clay, glass, fabric, and wood. This paint is completely water-based, non-toxic, and odorless, making it a preferred choice for home, school, and craft classes. This set of acrylic paints has also been certified by ASTM D-4236 and EN71-3 (CE).



Within its brief tenure in Amazon, this paint set has received well over one hundred reviews from delighted users. A recent user states in her review, "This is a nice little set of paints. Great for the artist or the person just learning to paint. I have used these to make my husband a canvas for our wall, but at the same time my kids have used them to paint as well. The paint is a nice consistency and doesn't really require any additives; it's fairly easy to clean off with the brushes. The colors are a pretty nice variety as well."



Expressing pleasure at the product's impressive start in Amazon, a senior official from ChalkTastic mentioned, "We have a reputation of scripting great success stories in Amazon.com and looks like our new product is another winner in the making. I congratulate the entire team for the great start and hope they will continue this great show."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Acrylic Paint Set, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019IO9W6Q



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.