ChalkTastic Announces Special Employee Incentive to Celebrate the Success of Colored Chalk Marker

ChalkTastic is pleased to announce a series of special incentives for their employees that contributed towards the success of their color chalk markers. It may be recalled that this product has recently become the number one Amazon bestseller in the category of stencil ink. Launched in June 2015, this product has received almost eleven hundred reviews in less than eight months in the world's largest online marketplace. The product comprises of a set of eight colored marker pens and is presently available in Amazon.com for $13.95 only.



ChalkTastic specializes in manufacturing useful chalk-based products conforming to the highest quality standards. Their chalk marker has been used by many users for different types of creative projects that require bright and vibrant colors. Some of the most common applications of this product include writing or drawing on white boards, restaurant menu boards, car windows, food containers, bistro boards, window markers, etc. The product is odorless, dust-free, and non-toxic, making it extremely popular amongst the kids. Many schools have used this product as a teaching supply for their teachers.



A recent buyer mentioned in his Amazon review, "I am not an expert in chalk pens, but my daughter and granddaughters are. Simply said, these pens made their day. My daughter loves these pens! Very easy to use with super bright colors. The granddaughters tested them out on their whiteboard. The set has a nice selection of colors for many different projects. The reversible tips sound like a nice feature that I will try. Looks great on the small message chalk boards we have to leave notes on."



Talking about the company's just announced employee incentives, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "It is a dream for every Amazon seller to become an Amazon bestseller. Having achieved this feat, we really appreciate the hard work and dedication of some of our employees. This is why we have decided to incentivize some of our standout performers."



