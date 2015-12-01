London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Most people who have used color chalk at work or for play have quickly found out how messy and inefficient they can be, despite the great colors. This makes it no surprise that when a company delivers a solution that has all the advantages of old-school color chalk, without the drawbacks, it would become very popular. Enter ChalkTastic and their premium quality chalk markers, that have quickly become best sellers. Recently, the company celebrated crossing the 500 review milestone at Amazon.com, remarkably, with over 90% of the reviews being five star feedback. The marker set has even become a best seller in two different Amazon product categories.



"At ChalkTastic we strive to put the customer first in everything we do, customer satisfaction is our number one priority and we believe that this is the reason for our success," commented a spokesperson from the company. "If a customer has a problem we will do what ever we can to rectify it."



According to ChalkTastic, the eight pack colored chalk marker set, is very popular for everything from doing special boards at restaurants, bars, and pubs, to both kids and adult art projects. They can write on nearly any smooth surface including glass and clean up easily with a wet towel wipe. The markers feature a reversible tip, with one side fine and the other broad.



Each ChalkTastic set sold comes backed by a 90 day satisfaction guarantee. If a customers has any concerns at all the company is happy to replace the set or refund their purchase, with no hassle or headaches.



Feedback from very happy customers continue to pour in.



Cathy C., from Boston, recently said in a five star review, "I manage a bistro and we throw up our specials, fish of the day and soup all on a blackboard our guests see as they come in. Colored chalk was always a mess. The ChalkTastic markers are an amazing upgrade. Fully recommended."



For more information be sure to visit www.chalktastic.net.



