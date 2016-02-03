ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens Achieve the Milestone of One Thousand Amazon Reviews

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --ChalkTastic proudly announces that their popular chalk pens have recently touched the highly coveted milestone of one thousand reviews in Amazon.com. More importantly, the product has received these reviews with an average user rating of 4.8 stars. The product comprises of eight markers available in different vibrant neon colors. ChalkTastic is currently offering this product for a 65% discounted price along with many additional benefits.



ChalkTastic informs that their markers are made of concentrated liquid chalk to provide vibrant colors. Many users suggest that these colors are perfectly suited for all types of creative activities. Many of these users have used this product for restaurant menu boards, bistro boards, white board, window markers, kids' art, LED writing board, and much more. These markers are odorless, non-toxic, and have a larger capacity compared to other similar products. Being dust free, these erasable pens are extremely easy to clean.



A recent buyer of the product recommends it saying, "These are great markers. I purchased the white first and just loved then and wanted to expand my creative options, so these are exactly what I was looking for. My cousin's wedding is coming up, and we plan to make chalkboard art and signs for photo props and these are exactly what we needed."



Another user states, "This is the second time I have ordered these pens because I love them! The first time I bought all white ones. I love how they write and the fact that you can use a thin tip or a wider stroke just by flipping it over. I bought a roll of adhesive chalkboard and taped it to the side of my fridge and write my work schedule for the week. I love using the different colors!"



Expressing pleasure at the product's latest feat, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "Achieving one thousand reviews in Amazon is certainly a dream come true for all f us. I take this opportunity to congratulate the entire team for their dedication and hard work. I also hope that this success will inspire all of us to go for more."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.