ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens Achieve the Sales Target for February

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Popular manufacturer of chalk-based products ChalkTastic is pleased to share that their Chalk Marker Pens have successfully achieved the sales target for February. The company's flagship product, this high-quality chalk accessory has been extremely successful so far in Amazon.com. More than eleven hundred Amazon buyers have rated this product, providing an average rating of 4.7 stars. At present, this product is amongst the top-five Amazon bestsellers in two different categories. These colored chalk pens are now selling in Amazon.com for $13.95 only.



The set of chalk markers from ChalkTastic comprises of eight chalk pens available in vibrant, neon colors. The brightness of these colors can be attributed to its super-concentrated liquid chalk ingredient. All ingredients used to manufacture these pens are non-toxic and odorless. The manufacturer also claims that these pens last much longer compared to other similar products. Many users have recommended these erasable pens because they are completely dust-free, and can be cleaned with ease. Many teachers now use this product as a useful teaching supply.



In his Amazon review, a recent user states, "These liquid chalk markers are a very good, quality marker. I go through a lot of chalk markers making boards for photo ops, birthdays, weddings, announcements, et cetera. These are as good a marker as the most expensive ones I have purchased. This pack has great color choices that are bright, bold, and true to the color they represent. You will not be disappointed with this product."



Expressing pleasure at the product's consistent sales figure, a senior official from ChalkTastic mentioned, "The sales volume for this product has always made us happy. However, the performance in February is extremely pleasing because we have recently increased our sales targets significantly."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.