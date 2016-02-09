ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens Emerge as the Number One Amazon Bestseller

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --ChalkTastic proudly announces that their popular product Color Chalk Marker Pen is now the number one Amazon bestseller in the category of Stencil Ink. These chalk markers were launched in Amazon less than eight months ago and has been an instant success in the world's largest online marketplace. Within its limited lifespan, the product has already crossed the landmark of one thousand Amazon reviews. This Amazon bestseller is now selling for a discounted price of $13.95 only.



The product comprises of eight colored chalk pens that are ideally suited for menu boards, bistro boards, white boards, car windows, kid's art, school projects, date marking, and much more. ChalkTastic claims that these pens are non-toxic, and expected to outlast most of the similar products available on the market. Many teachers at preschool, kindergarten, high school, and colleges have used this product because it can be used just like a wet erase or dry erase marker.



Highlighting the product's superior quality, a recent user stated in her Amazon review, "Chalk Markers are so much fun and such an easy and colorful way to label or organize your day! I bought a big chalk board to hang in kitchen and keep schedules for the kids and chores needed to be done. The kids love writing on it with these bold and fun Chalk Markers that write so easily and also easy to clean off. My husband and I also love to write sweet notes on our bathroom mirror to each other with these markers. I highly recommend that every craft kit, child and parent should own these so they don't miss another awesome moment!"



Expressing pleasure at the product's recent achievement, a senior spokesperson from ChalkTastic stated, "This is certainly a big day for all of us at ChalkTastic. I thank the entire team for their sincere efforts to make this product the number one Amazon bestseller. We would also like to thank all our Amazon buyers for their relentless support."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.