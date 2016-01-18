ChalkTastic Chalk Markers Approaching One Thousand Amazon Reviews with Perfect User Rating

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --ChalkTastic proudly reveals that their highly acclaimed product ChalkTastic Chalk Markers is extremely close to achieving a coveted landmark in Aamzon.com. This popular product currently boasts of over nine hundred and fifty Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.8 stars. Within a month or so, the product is expected to go past one thousand reviews. The reviews received by the product speak volumes about its quality and utility. These chalk based markers are available in Amazon for $13.95 only. http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



The chalk pens from ChalkTastic contain a super-concentrated liquid chalk capable of delivering bright and vibrant colors. The product package contains eight markers in different eye-catching colors. These markers are non-toxic, odorless, and have a huge capacity. Using this product, any type of a non-porous surface can be turned into a canvas. The reversible 6mm tip gives the option of fine tip markers for detailed work, and broad chisel tip markers for drawing big bold lines.



In his Amazon review, a recent user states, "My daughter absolutely loves these ChalkTastic Markers. They come in 8 wonderful, bright colors. The neon colors are great, and she loves that it has white as well. Most marker packs do not include white. They have no ugly odor, which is always a plus. They do not leak through paper, which as a mom, i love. They are completely safe and non toxic. Each marker also has a reversible tip for even more creativity. They can get a little messy on her fingers since she likes to rub the color over her art. The ChalkTastic Chalk Markers clean-up perfectly and leave no trace of color."



A senior official from ChalkTastic expressed his pleasure at the performance of the product in Amazon.com. "It is a dream for every Amazon product to receive one thousand reviews. However, very few actually get to it. This achievement will surely inspire us to do even better in the future," he stated.



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. The company's latest release White Chalk Marker Pen is now the number one new release in Amazon.com.



ChalkTastic Chalk Markers are available exclusively on Amazon.com http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C