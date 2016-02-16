ChalkTastic Decides to Increase the Manufacturing Capacity of Their White Chalk Marker Pens

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce that the company is about to start manufacturing their popular white chalk markers in higher quantities starting from March. Official sources have also revealed that the product's demand in Amazon.com has increased by leaps and bounds over the last month or so.It must be mentioned here that this recently launched product has already secured almost three hundred Amazon reviews with a very high user rating. ChalkTastic offers this product to all their Amazon buyers for a handsomely discounted price of $10.47 only.



Each pack of white chalk pens from ChalkTastic contains four chalk markers made of a high-quality, super-concentrated liquid chalk. This product has been used extensively for bistro boards, menu boards, window markers, LED board, kid's art, car windows, black dry erase boards, and much more. ChalkTastic informs that their chalk markers are extremely popular with the school students as well as the teachers. The chalk is dust-free, and can be wiped away easily using a dry or damp cloth.



In his Amazon review, a satisfied user states," The markers are packaged the same as the photo. To use the product I followed the step by step instruction that is located on the box and each pen (with pictures) and it performed well. Next I thought I would put it to the test and do some writing on my quote board (it's really a menu board). It worked fantastic, no odor or dust. It is water based it adheres well and cleans off easily. I'm glad I chose to try this awesome crafty product, now I need to order some in different vibrant colors."



Talking about the company's decision to enhance the product's manufacturing capacity, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "This step was necessary to make sure that our product doesn't run out of stock at any point of time. We have added an additional manufacturing partner so that the production increases by twenty percent from the month of March."



To find out more about ChalkTastic White Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.