ChalkTastic Introduces Dedicated Customer Service for the Buyers of Their Colored Chalk Marker

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --ChalkTastic continues their efforts to cater better service to their customers. The company has just introduced a dedicated customer service division for the Amazon shoppers purchasing their colored chalk markers. This extremely popular product has recently earned the distinction of becoming Amazon's number one bestseller. Since its Amazon launch in June 2015, these marker pens have received well over one thousand Amazon reviews. Official sources have mentioned that the dedicated customer service department has been launched to serve the product's rapidly growing clientele.



ChalkTastic specializes in manufacturing chalk-based products, and their products have already made them a familiar name in Amazon. Their chalk marker set comes with eight chalk pens, available in bright and vibrant colors. This product is suitable for the kids because it does not contain any toxic material. Users suggest that these pens can be used on any non-porous surface such as chalk labels, mirrors, storefront windows, blackboards, whiteboards, metal surfaces, etc. The reversible tip of this product has been appreciated by many teachers.



A recent user mentions in his Amazon review, "I'm becoming a chalk marker addict! There are so many great uses for them. In case you've never used chalk markers before, you always have to press them down and shake them several times before the first use. These worked smoothly and beautifully as soon as I tried them. I love that there are 8 different colors and not just basic white. I love that these markers don't make all the chalk dust of regular chalk. I also love that the tips can be reversed to a smaller tip."



Highlighting the need for dedicated customer support for this product, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "Looking at the growing clientele for this product, a dedicated support was the need of the hour. Now, with the new department up and running, we hope to improve our customer support. A series of recruitments will be made soon to fill up key positions in this new department."



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.