ChalkTastic Introduces Free Shipping on Chalk Marker Pens for Amazon Orders Above $49

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce the launch of free shipping promotion for the buyers purchasing their colored Chalk Pens from Amazon.com. However, this offer will be valid only for the orders worth more than $49. A manufacturer of useful chalk-based products, ChalkTastic has already built an identity in Amazon.com. Their flagship product colored chalk marker has already received over one thousand Amazon reviews and is presently amongst the top Amazon bestsellers in multiple categories. The product is available in Amazon.com for $13.95 only.



ChalkTastic believes in maintaining a high manufacturing standard to deliver products that are useful, convenient to use, and safe for the users. Each pack of ChalkTastic chalk markers comes in eight attractive colors that are suitable for multiple purposes. Many users have mentioned in their reviews that these markers can be used for writing on any nonporous surface including chalk labels, mirrors, shop storefront windows, blackboard, whiteboard, metals, etc. One of the most useful features of this product is its reversible tip that allows users to choose between fine tip markers for detail work or broad chisel tip markers for bold lines.



A recent user recommends the product saying, "I am so glad I go these! I had always heard about this brand. I can say that everyone was definitely right about them. I have a black Expo dry erase board and these look terrific on it. I haven't tried them on the windows or anything yet but I am sure they would do great. They are very simple to use. Follow the directions about pressing the tip and shaking them and everything will be fine. I cannot say enough about how pleased I am with these."



Talking about the just launched free shipping promotion on Amazon, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "This benefit is offered by Amazon to all shoppers purchasing products worth more than $49. We are extremely happy to pass on this benefit to our customers."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.