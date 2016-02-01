ChalkTastic Introduces Free Shipping Promotion in Amazon.com for White Chalk Markers

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce the launch of a free-shipping promotion for their highly appreciated Amazon product White Chalk Markers. This special offer, however, is valid only for orders above $35. ChalkTastic is a manufacturer of useful chalk accessories, and their products have already received an encouraging response in Amazon. ChalkTastic white markers have already received close to two hundred reviews with an average rating of 4.9 stars. This product can be purchased in Amazon.com for $9.77 only.



While designing their chalk markers, ChalkTastic wanted to deliver a product that can be used by both adults and children. Unlike the commonly available products in the market, this product has been manufactured from a highly concentrated liquid chalk that offers bright colors. This product is ideally suited for the kids because it is odorless and non-toxic. With a reversible 6 mm tip, these pens provide the options of fine tip markers for detail work and broad chisel tip markers for bold lines. This is a popular feature amongst the teachers. The product is completely dust-free, and its cleaning process is very easy.



A recent user mentions in his Amazon review, "The 4-pack of ChalkTastic white chalk markers are easy to activate and use. The white chalk is bright and easy to ready, especially on dark backgrounds such as tinted windows or a microwave door, as shown in one of my uploaded photos! The chalk is quick and easy to clean up by simply wiping with a damp cloth. We have been using just one marker for a few days, and it still feels just as full as the day we received it, so I anticipate that the 4-pack will last several months or more for our needs."



Talking about the just launched free shipping promotion, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "This facility is offered by Amazon.com to all shoppers purchasing products worth more than $35. We are pleased to pass on this benefit to all buyers of our White Chalk Markers. More details are available in our Amazon store."



To find out more about ChalkTastic White Chalk Markers, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.