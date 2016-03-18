ChalkTastic Introduces Lucrative Amazon Sales Promotion on Acrylic Painting Set

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce that their latest Amazon product Acrylic Paint Set is now available for a significantly discounted pricing. The company has just launched an Amazon sales promotion that offers this useful chalk-based accessory for only $13.77. The product's listed price in Amazon.com is $39.99. Official sources have revealed that this special discount will be valid for all orders placed via Amazon regardless of any minimum order quantity. More details relating to this offer are now available in ChalkTastic's Amazon store.



ChalkTastic is a reputed manufacturer of chalk-based accessories, and some of their previous products have already done exceedingly well in Amazon.com. Their acrylic paint sets comprise of twelve tubes, each containing 12 ml of eye-catching colors. Users suggest that this product dries with a satin matte finish, and works well on paper, canvas, clay, glass, wood and fabric. The manufacturer informs that this product is odorless, non-toxic, and ASTM D-4236 and EN71-3 (CE) certified. The user reviews suggest that this product is a good acrylic paint for artists as well as the beginners.



The acrylic paint set from ChalkTastic has already emerged as the number one new release in Amazon.com. A recent user mentions in her Amazon review, "These paints are perfect for the projects that I have going on. I used them to paint on rocks for my garden. If you paint rocks to look like strawberries and put them around your strawberry bushes, the birds will peck at the rocks instead of your strawberries. I've also been using them to help my son with a school project for St. Patrick's Day. The paints are nice and thick. Not too thick that they can't be worked with. Very easy to work with. The colors are vibrant and they covered the rocks nicely. They're non-toxic, which is a definite plus. "



Announcing the launch of the Amazon sales promotion, a senior spokesperson from ChalkTastic said, "We are always looking for ways to increase the benefit of our customers. It is a great pleasure for us to offer our Acrylic Painting Set for a heavily discounted price. Please visit our Amazon store for further details."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Acrylic Painting Set, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019IO9W6Q



