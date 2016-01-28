ChalkTastic Introduces Money Back Guarantee for the Amazon Buyers of Chalk Marker Pens

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --ChalkTastic has just introduced a money back guarantee to safeguard the Amazon shoppers purchasing their popular chalk pens. Now, all unsatisfied buyers of this product will be able to claim their money in full from the company. This product has already emerged as an immensely successful one with almost one thousand Amazon reviews to its credit. Most importantly, the product has received these reviews maintaining an average user rating of 4.8 stars. ChalkTastic chalk pen is presently available in Amazon for $13.95 only.



Each pack of chalk markers from ChalkTastic comprises of eight markers that utilize a highly concentrated variety of liquid chalk. The manufacturer claims that the product can outlast any other similar product because of its huge capacity. These markers have been used by many teachers because its bright neon colors can very easily grab the attention of the students. The product is completely non-toxic, dust-free, and odorless. Many buyers have used this product successfully for restaurant menu boards, white board, bistro boards, window markers, LED writing board, car windows, school work, kid's art, and many other purposes.



A recent user mentions in his Amazon review, "These markers are cool. I like the texture that the markers make. I have been looking for these kind of markers for awhile now, and Amazon is the only place i could find them listed (and in stock). The colors are bright and they wipe off nicely. I tested them out for color and how easily they would wipe off. I was pretty happy on both."



Highlighting the need for money back guarantee, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "We have high confidence in our product and have no doubt that this guarantee would be required in the rarest of the cases. However, this guarantee will certainly make our future customers more confident about their purchase."



