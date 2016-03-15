ChalkTastic Launches Dedicated Customer Service for White Chalk Marker

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --ChalkTastic has recently implemented a strong measure to improve the experience of the Amazon shoppers purchasing their White Chalk Markers. Very recently, the company has started a dedicated customer service team to serve the product's rapidly growing customer base. ChalkTastic manufactures high utility products that are chalk-based, and their white markets have already received over three hundred Amazon reviews in almost no time. Official sources reveal that the rapidly growing demand for this product has prompted ChalkTastic to launch its dedicated customer service department. This popular product can be purchased in Amazon.com for $11.77 only.



The large number of Amazon reviews received by ChalkTastic white markers speaks volumes about the product's quality. Many users have used this product for writing on menu boards, bistro boards, black dry erase board, LED board, window markers, car windows, etc. Teachers and students also form a large segment a satisfied users of this accessory. The product's reversible 6mm tip gives users the option of fine tip markers for detail work or broad chisel tip markers for big, bold lines. These markers are suitable for the kids because they are odorless, dust-free, and non-toxic.



Recommending the product, a recent buyer mentions in her Amazon review, "These chalk markers are the best! You do have to press down on the tips to allow for them to fill up before using. Then have a blast with them. We use them on our chalkboard and black dry erase board. Just wipe with a damp cloth when you want to erase your writing. Easy clean up. They also have two different tips you can use, a fine tip and a chisel tip."



Highlighting the need for a dedicated customer service department for this product, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "The customer-base for this product has expanded significantly over the last couple of months. Our dedicated team of service professionals will help us continue to provide the high quality of service that we are known to provide."



To find out more about ChalkTastic White Chalk Marker, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.