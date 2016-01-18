ChalkTastic White Chalk Marker Pen Emerges as Amazon's Number One New Release

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce that the company's emerging product White Chalk Markers have now become Amazon.com's number one new release in its category. ChalkTastic is an organisation dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk, and their white markers have received close to one hundred Amazon reviews in almost no time. Instead of its listed price of $24.95, this product is now available in Amazon.com for only $9.77 with tons of additional benefits. http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM



ChalkTastic claims that their chalk markers offer bright and vibrant colors because they only use a high-quality variety of super-concentrated liquid chalk. This product can be used safely by the kids because they are non-toxic in nature. These marker pens can be used on all types of non-porous surfaces such as chalk labels, mirrors, storefront windows, black dry erase board, metal and more. Many users have used this product successfully for menu boards, bistro boards, black dry erase board, LED board, window markers, car windows, kid's art, school work, and marking dates on food containers. Its reversible 6mm tip gives teachers the option of fine tip markers for detail work or broad chisel tip markers for drawing big, bold lines.



A recent user recommends the product stating, "These chalk markers are awesome! No more chalk mess on my hands! I can't believe I didn't know about these sooner! I can't wait to purchase more of these along with different colors!"



Expressing his feelings about the recent feat achieved by the product, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "I congratulate the entire team for becoming Amazon's number one new release. However, I sincerely believe that our product is capable of doing even better in the near future.



About ChalkTastic

The White Chalk Markers are available exclusively on amazon, selling at the reduced price of $9.77 for a limited time http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM