ChalkTastic White Chalk Markers Secure Two Hundred Reviews in Amazon.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to reveal that their emerging Amazon product white chalk markers have just gone past two hundred reviews in the world most trusted online shopping destination. These two hundred plus reviews have come in quick time with an average user rating of 4.9 stars. This product is presently available in Amazon for a substantially discounted price of $9.77 only.



ChalkTastic specializes in delivering high-quality accessories derived from chalk. Their white chalk pens provide bright white color because they are made of a high-quality, super-concentrated liquid chalk. Many users have suggested that these white markers can be used to write on different types of non-porous surfaces such as chalk labels, mirrors, storefront windows, Black Dry Erase board, metal and more. Kids can use these markers safely because they are completely non-toxic.



The quantity and quality of Amazon reviews are considered to be two of the most important success parameters for any Amazon product. ChalkTastic's White Chalk Marker has done exceedingly well in both these areas so far.



A recent user states in her review, "These markers worked great!! The packaging was great. You will have sure to shake the markers before using. Also, you will have to press downward for a few seconds so the chalk can write smoothly. My children used the markers to write on their chalk board wall sheets. They were also easy to erase with a damp cloth. Make sure to close the tops on each marker so that they will not dry out. I also used this on a window to test it out...went on smooth. I love these markers and they are a great alternative to paint markers."



To find out more about ChalkTastic White Chalk Markers, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B016SCYHKM



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.