Challenges Faced when Buying Diamonds and Jewelry Online

Surat, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2020 --Getting natural diamonds and jewelry is quite a challenge if you do not have the right source. Small jewelry retailers, newbie jewelry designers, and jewelry hobbyists face the following challenges when sourcing for natural diamonds and jewelry;



a) Fixed minimum order quantity- Wholesalers and stores offer a fixed MOQ; hence they cannot buy diamonds or jewelry in small quantities. Retailers are the most affected since they may not afford the large quantities, and it is a big challenge while purchasing the diamond and jewelry.



b) Local wholesalers and jewelry stores do not offer specific sizes, inconveniencing the buyers.



c) Lack of knowledge- In most stores the employees are in charge of daily operations. The employees do not have sufficient knowledge about diamonds, and sometimes they sell the diamonds and jewelry at higher prices.



d) Unavailability of diamonds- Diamonds are rare gemstones and only GIA, certified, or colorless diamonds can be found in stores. This situation makes the diamonds expensive and so most people may not afford to buy them. Most local stores and wholesalers do not have black diamonds, salt and pepper diamonds, or icy diamonds; hence, choices are limited to only a few selections.



e) Taxes- When buying diamonds and jewelry from local stores, one must pay taxes per the federal laws in most cases. The taxes can be avoided if the diamond and jewelry are imported directly from manufacturers at low prices.



f) The cost of diamonds and jewelry is higher at the stores because they spend a lot by doing advertisements, paying rent for the stores, and paying the employees.



g) Go-betweens- Most diamond or jewelry found in the local stores, has probably been handled by a lot of intermediaries. Each go-between contributes to the rise in the price of the jewelry and diamonds, and by the time they reach the final buyer, they are so expensive that the final buyers cannot afford them.



h) In most local stores, a purchase made for diamond or jewelry is irreversible. The buyer cannot get his or her money back.



There are many other challenges that we cannot exhaust in this article. As a local retailer or a jewelry hobbyist, Gemone Diamonds, can help evade the issues mentioned above. Read on to discover more about Gemone Diamonds.



Gemone Diamonds: A Company You Can Trust to Deliver Quality Diamonds&customized Jewelry across the World.



Gemone diamonds, a family company, is geared to make natural diamonds more affordable and eliminate go-betweens. Quality is guaranteed when dealling with Gemone Diamonds. It offers doorstep delivery to make sure there is no inconvenience during the transaction.



Gemone Diamonds relationship with the diamond and jewelry industry dates back to 1967, and has gained lots of experience over the years when dealing with diamonds. For them, it is clear on what the customer desires, and products are tailored to meet that desire.



Why Get Diamonds from Gemone Diamonds?



Quality



The diamonds offered are synonymous with quality. It is posible to get many diamonds at the nearby locations," but they might not be budgeted or might not be the exact natural diamonds with limited choice.



All diamonds pass through Stringent quality checking, guaranteeing quality. For those who would want to evade paying a very high price for diamonds with minimal choices, Gemone Diamonds will takes their clients through a transparent process of buying diamonds and jewelry.



Customization



Gemone Diamonds understand that each individual has a unique taste and style. They offer customization of jewelry to fit any style whenever it is ordered. They have a team of experts that do this work excellently whenever a client requires their service.



A customer is only required to give the details like photo, Link of the jewelry or diamond needed, and little more details like diamond /jewelry size, color, clarity, and budget, and they are ready to move further. They make the same piece, and it is more qualitative and affordable.



In cases where the client is not satisfied with the available jewelry, their excellent designers can customize one according to the requirements. They have a team ready to offer guidance and answer any questions client might have.



Affordability



As mentioned above, one of Gemone Diamonds primary goals is to ensure that they make the natural diamonds affordable. This is home to low-earning clients, and one major thing that they have done to promote affordability is eliminating go-betweens. They charge the right price for quality diamonds and ensure that their clients get doorstep delivery; therefore, eliminating the risk of their prices being inflated by middlemen.



Don't Wait- Get Diamonds from Us.



Visit the Gemone Diamonds site, choose your favorite diamonds, order, and they will ensure that the diamonds are delivered at the doorstep.



Do not hesitate to join their many clients who have benefited from the services they have provided to them. Come and get your favorite piece of jewelry!



There is always a Gemologist waiting to attend to the clients and any any questions they might have. Their site has a live chat where the customers can interact directly with the company.



Gemone Diamonds is the leading manufacturer and jeweler of natural loose diamonds.the company has been in existence for over the last 50 years. They mainly focus on manufacturing, importing, and exporting. All their products are 100% natural and KPSC compliant. Which led them in earning wide appreciation from clients across the globe.