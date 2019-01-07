Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --There are enormous requirements of efficient customization in the die casting industry, which naturally pushes the race between Industry 4.0 and the traditional high variance, low volume, and low price production. In order to meet this trend, SYX Die Casting Co., Ltd is increasingly trying to replace the old aluminum die-casting manufacturing with its "Industry 4.0" industrial upgrade strategy.



SYX Die Casting Co., Ltd, as a leader of the aluminum-die-casting manufacturers in the fields of die casting technology, realized the automation of aluminum die-casting manufacturing lines by using simple robots. including the entire process from release agent spraying to the secondary processing such as taking out of products, folding gates, removing the burr. SYX is ready to work on cell improvements, quality improvements, profitability by fully automated manufacturing machines.



About Dongguan SongYuXing Die Casting Technology Co., Ltd

As 17 years experienced die casting company, SYX Die casting co.,Ltd is one of the world's leading magnesium, zinc and aluminum die casting and CNC machining firms with outstanding automation expertise. The customers of SYX include the automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers and a diverse group of other industries. We have around 200 employees now and will be a fully automated die-cast factory by 2025.



