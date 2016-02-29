Champion 60th Anniversary Recognized by Oil Industry

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --"We have had a tremendous amount of support from our piers", stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chair of the Champion 60th Anniversary Celebration. 'It's very humbling to see our sponsor's generosity in recognizing our industry involvement for over the last six decades."



For the complete list of Champion 60th Anniversary Sponsors visit http://champion60.com/sponsors



"With their sponsorship support our exciting celebration will include: raising money for Autism Awareness, sponsoring national races, regional events, race teams, drivers; plus holding numerous open house events with factory tours, gifts, picnics, car shows, road rallies, special wholesale pricing, drawings, media coverage, press releases, dinners, trade shows, and special mailings", added Dedolph.



Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding.



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, an industry leader in the development and packaging of chemicals, lubricants, and motor oils, can be contacted at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.