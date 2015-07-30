Champion Announces Blue Flame 5w-30 Diesel Motor Oil for RAM EcoDiesel

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2015 --RAM, which is part of Chrysler and FIAT, has been able to utilize the diesel-building expertise of VM Motori in Italy. They designed and built the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel, which uses an iron block, aluminum cylinder heads, dual overhead cams and 24 valves. Turbocharged and intercooled, and meeting emissions regulations in all 50 states, the diesel is rated at 240 horsepower at 3600 rpm and 420 lb-ft of torque at 2000 rpm. The motor oil specification is for this engine is MS-11106 and ACEA C-3.



Blue Flame® Low–SAPS 5W-30 Motor Oil provides exceptional performance and protection for high-performance vehicles including the RAM 3.0L EcoDiesel which requires a low-viscosity formulation that meeting strict European performance requirements for gasoline and diesel engines. Formulated with low sulfated ash, phosphorus and sulfur (SAPS), Champion's Blue Flame ® Low SAPS 5W-30 Motor Oil is designed to provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning strength and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals



Blue Flame® Motor Oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown because of their advancements in oil technology and formulations of synthetic base stocks and performance additives. These motor oils outperform all previous engine oils for protection and durability from wear and viscosity breakdown. Blue Flame's wide range of viscosity grades fits all types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged and supercharged light vans and trucks.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com