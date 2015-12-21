Champion Announces Price Decrease on 245 Motor Oils and Lubricants

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --"Champion is pleased to be one of the first in announcing the decrease costs of our products to the market," stated Karl Dedolph, Director Global Sales at Champion Oil. "It gives us great pleasure at this time and in part because of falling crude oil prices to help our distributors with additional wholesale pricing advantages who will eventually pass along the saving to many racers and auto enthusiasts.



"The current situation we see with crude oil prices is really very simple," added Dedolph. "In many countries demand is down because they have seen high prices in their market for too long. Supply is up because of U.S. shale oil, new exploration and harvesting technologies, and the return of Libya's production, plus OPEC is determined at this time not to cut oil production. Decreased demand and increased supply equals a lower price of crude."



It should be noted that Champion Oil, who manufactures primarily synthetic and semi-synthetic motor oils, is not in a direct parallel or correlation with crude oil pricing volatility. The development in creating the base stocks and additives for these oils is a very arduous and expensive process and only in a very small part associated with crude oil. There's little doubt today that synthetics are now superior over conventional mineral based products in almost all scenarios. They feature resistance to high temperature oxidation, good film strength, stable viscosity and extended drain interval opportunities.



In comparison, synthetics offer many benefits that most conventional oils lack. Synthetic oils, whether alkylated aromatic, PAO-, or ester-based, offer better flow characteristics than petroleum-based oils in low temperatures, even on startup, which is when the greatest amount of engine wear occurs. For most of today's vehicles including in racing and performance applications, synthetics are clearly a better choice for overall engine operation.



