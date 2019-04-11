Champion Blue Flame Named Official Oil of 2019 East Coast Diesel Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --The event is Diesel Motorsports biggest "diesel only" show on the East Coast - drag racing, sled pulling, show-N-Shine, dyno competition and more. Gates open 8am, Dyno open 9am till close, Show-n-shine 9am to 3pm Judging, racing registration open 9am, racing stating 10-11am to 3pm, pulling registration open 9am, pulling 1pm to 7pm. Grandstands are available on both sides and you can see pulling going on at the same time as racing from the main grandstands! $15 per person Admission, children under 12 are free / $35 to race per class



National Association of Diesel Motorsports, established in 2007, is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. Diesel Motorsports holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Diesel Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 63 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://championbrands.com