Champion Brands Announces Partnership with WCS Distributing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a wholesale partner that specializes in small engines and power equipment. Steve Sykes, owner of WCS Distributing, understands our formulated technologies and has the ability to provide his customers with first class service and support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Sales and Marketing at Champion Brands.



"Steve is truly a one-of-kind individual being ex-military, having an MBA, CPA certified, and speaks fluent Vietnamese and Spanish," added Dedolph. "His background and management style of WCS clearly fits our tactical business plans in the western region of the U.S. to distribute our products in numerous key demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Founded in 1990, WCS Distributing is capable of bringing many years of experience and coverage to California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska, and Nevada. In addition to Champion lubricants, WCS offers ProGard 2 Cycle and Bar & Chain Oil. Beyond chemicals, their hard parts distribution division includes chain saws, chippers, edgers, blowers, generators, pressure washers, sprayers, gardening tools and accessories.



For more information about WCS Distributing contact them at 268 W Orange Show Lane, San Bernardino, CA 92408 / Office 800-227-4877 / Fax: 909-888-2378 http://wcsdistributinginc.com/



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is an ISO certified, independent lubricant manufacturer and globally recognized as an industry leader in lubricants for over 60 years. Champion produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, small engine, and specialty markets. Champion products can be found in over 70 countries worldwide.



For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or visit http://www.championbrands.com