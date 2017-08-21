Champion Brands Launches New 10W-40 Racing Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --The Champion 10W-40 Racing Motor Oil is proven to provide more horsepower and torque than many of the leading brand of racing oil. These benefits are directly linked to Champion's premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry including high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot pounds of torque in most engines.



Features:



- Semi-Synthetic Formula provides lower coefficient of friction than conventional or synthetic blend motor oils.



- Offers film strength and viscosity stability of thicker mono-grades at higher temperature with less drag.



- Formulated for the protection of flat tappet cams, roller cams and bearings in turbo and supercharged racing engines.



- Compatible with all racing fuels including methanol.



- Provides upper cylinder anti-wear protection.



- Semi- Synthetic Formula significantly reduces operating temperature.



- Compatible with other petroleum and synthetic oils.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the performance, racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



