Champion Brands Launches New Web Site for Paladin Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --"The word Paladin is often defined as a leader and champion of causes", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of International sales. "We are excited about this new addition to Champion Brands. This export-specific brand will feature motor oils for passenger cars and diesel applications, as well as lubricants, chemicals, hydraulic fluids, gear oils, fuel additives, etc."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Paladin Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com