Champion Brands, LLC Achieves Newest ISO 9001-2015 Certification

Champion's General Manager Rick Pereles coordinated the Champion team effort with the certification organization to complete the review process and obtain the certificate for the Quality Management System, which specifies:



To meet the requirements of its interested parties through the processes of the purchase of raw materials, blending, blow molding, production, packaging and distribution of products such as lubricants, automotive chemicals and brake fluid to our customers.



International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental global organization with a membership of 162 national standards bodies. Through its members it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation, quality assurance, and provide solutions to global challenges.



ISO 9001:2015 provides the most current criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the family that can be certified. This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and involvement of top management, the process approach and continuous improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn provide many business benefits.



Commenting on the distinction of being one of the first companies upgraded to the new standard, President and Managing Director David Lowe noted, "Clearly, we are very proud of this achievement. It directly supports our commitment to exceeding customer expectations, and is a testament to our standards for excellence at Champion Brands, LLC."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about contact Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO http://www.championbrands.com