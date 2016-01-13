Champion Brands to Exhibit at 2016 Automechanika Frankfurt

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --"Automechanika Frankfurt is the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry and is unique with regard to product-range breadth and depth. The fair is the shop window for innovations in the automotive aftermarket across the entire value chain," said Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales for Champion.



"It is an international meeting place for all market participants from the industry" Dedolph added. "Dealership, distribution, maintenance and repair segments, to name a few, will provide a major platform for business and technological product knowledge transfer."



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, an industry leader in the development of full synthetic motor oils, produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information contact Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-899-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com