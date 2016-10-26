Champion Brands to Launch Two New Diesel Engine Oils at SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --The oils meeting API CK-4 will be backwards-compatible and can be used in place of API CJ-4 oils. The lower viscosity product meeting API FA-4 will deliver improved fuel economy, but will have limited backwards-compatibility and should only be used where the manufacturer recommends API FA-4 oils.



The new Blue Flame Synthetic Blend series oils contain robust additive systems demonstrating top-tier performance to exceed the needs of the next generation of heavy-duty engines. Increased power density, reduced oil volume and extended drain intervals place unique demands on engine lubricants to control oxidation, soot, sludge and deposits. Due to higher shear stress and lower viscosity minimums for engine oils, only oils with the highest wear protection, excellent soot control and oxidation resistance can maximize the performance and life of advanced diesel engines.



Champion Blue Flame Synthetic Blend series oils take oxidation resistance to an elevated level with synthetic base oil and a high-performance anti-oxidant cocktail allowing users to achieve longer drain intervals, reduced maintenance and downtime, and extended engine life. They have superior ability to control abrasive soot and reduce wear caused by agglomerating soot in high-performance diesel engines. Controlling oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish precursors, and abrasive soot allows for extended drains and minimized wear, even under the most extreme conditions.



Champion Blue Flame Synthetic Blend Oils (SAE 10W-30, SAE 15W-40) are formulated to meet the following specifications:



– API CK-4, CJ-4, CI-4 Plus – ACEA E7-12, E9-12 – JASO DH-2 – Volvo VDS-4.5, Volvo VDS – Cummins CES 20086, Cummins CES 20081 – Detroit Diesel DFS93K222, DFS93K218 – Ford WSS-W2C171-E – Mack EO-O Premium Plus – Renault VI RLD-3 – CAT ECF-3



Champion Blue Flame Synthetic Blend FE Oil (SAE 10W-30) is formulated to meet the following specifications:



– API FA-4 – Cummins CES 20087 – Detroit Diesel DFS93K223



